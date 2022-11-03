Viral: Sergey Lavrov visits Amman

  1. Home
Published November 3rd, 2022 - 06:32 GMT
Safadi (L), Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) shows the way to his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi during a meeting in Moscow on July 4, 2018. (AFP Photo/Vasily Maximov)

ALBAWABA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Amman Thursday, meeting top Jordanian officials.

His name is trending on the social media. Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi previously announced the visit.

The aim is to discuss bilateral relations between Jordan and Russia and other regional issues including Syria.

This is being seen as an important visit in the light of the Arab summit meeting in Algiers to discuss a move forward towards solving the Syria issue.

 

