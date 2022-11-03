Viral: Sergey Lavrov visits Amman

ALBAWABA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Amman Thursday, meeting top Jordanian officials.

His name is trending on the social media. Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi previously announced the visit.

Lavrov in Jordan on Syrian Issue and an “Arab Consensus” to End it:



“Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi announced a visit by his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, to Jordan in a few days, to discuss the Syrian issue specifically.”https://t.co/aUOURAIH7g via @observesyria — David Soiza (@SoizaDavid) November 2, 2022

The aim is to discuss bilateral relations between Jordan and Russia and other regional issues including Syria.

Lavrov in Jordan on Syrian Issue and an “Arab Consensus” to End it https://t.co/3nf4f6arRw @observesyria aracılığıyla — Mehmet Emin Cengiz (@EminCengiz92) November 2, 2022

This is being seen as an important visit in the light of the Arab summit meeting in Algiers to discuss a move forward towards solving the Syria issue.