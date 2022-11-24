Viral videos: Floods devastate Jeddah

ALBAWABA - Jeddah drowns. Video clips on the social media shows that torrential rain on Saudi Arabia is devastating the city.
🔴 Jeddah, Saudi Arabia drowns in flood after 246mm of rainfall in span of 10 hours. Rain rate peaked at 900mm/hr there at private PWS. It's an historical cloudburst event. ⚠️#Jeddah #KSA #جدة_الأن #جدة #مكة_المكرمة #مكة #Pakweather #Weather pic.twitter.com/iioHJTNVeo— PakWeather.com (@Pak_Weather) November 24, 2022
The video clips are incredible showing the intensive flow of water in between residential areas that is sweeping cars and in the city with the rains continuing to peek.
🚨— خلف الدوسري (@kalafaldossry) November 24, 2022
سيول تاريخية و مشاهد لا توصف الأن أثر #امطار_جدة #جده_الان 😳#جدة_تغرق #jeddah #SaudiArabia
الله يحفظ الجميع 🥺🙏
- pic.twitter.com/AhbAuwleQ9
The water flood scenes van only be described out of movies, only this time its for real. These are truly historical scenes of enormous proportions in Saudi Arabia's second largest city.
Cars swept away in flash floods in #Jeddah - 2nd city in #SaudiArabia #أمطار_جدة #جدة_الأن pic.twitter.com/LeBfsyMtdL— sebastian usher (@sebusher) November 24, 2022
Reports continue to show devastation with waters cascading at an incredible pace with schools staying closed through out the city.
Two people have died in floods that swept across Saudi Arabia's coastal city of Jeddah on Thursday due to record rain levels.— Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) November 24, 2022
As rains were forecast to continue, schools in the city would be closed, the official Saudi Press Agency reportedhttps://t.co/ztZPuTGl7I
Many videos literally show the city is under water because of flash floods with plenty of hashtags (#BreakingNews #UltimaHora #ArabiaSaudita #Jeddah #Flooding #Inundaciones #Inondation #Sel #فيضان #جدة).
#BREAKING #SAUDIARABIA— loveworld (@LoveWorld_Peopl) November 24, 2022
🔴SAUDI ARABIA :#VIDEO TERRIBLE FLASH FLOODS IN JEDDAH CITY!
As a result of heavy rains, the streets of #Jeddah are flooded.#BreakingNews #UltimaHora #ArabiaSaudita #Jeddah #Flooding #Inundaciones #Inondation #Sel #فيضان #جدة pic.twitter.com/ZIz7nr2KRq
The different individuals who are posting or retweeting just say "wow" with civil defence teams trying to save the many who are stranded as reports show that two people were killed because of the floods according to AFP.
Wow! Massive #floods in #Jeddah #SaudiArabia! 🙏pic.twitter.com/s9Yi3pBVuu— Auron (@auron83591234) November 24, 2022
Saudi Civil Defense vehicles and boats in rescue of those who are stranded in the streets of #Jeddah after heavy rains and floods.. #SaudiArabia #KSA pic.twitter.com/xG0K3BSkOn— Saudi-Expatriates.com (@saudiexpat) November 24, 2022
Streets not working, universities off and the international airport in the city is experiencing delay problems in flights.
‼️Torrential Downpour Floods Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah— Elite Infotainment (@EliteInfotainm2) November 24, 2022
Many streets and cars have been left completely under water, schools and universities are not working, and flights have been delayed at King Abdul Aziz International Airport. pic.twitter.com/EWCjP24GgC
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)