Viral videos: Floods devastate Jeddah

ALBAWABA - Jeddah drowns. Video clips on the social media shows that torrential rain on Saudi Arabia is devastating the city.

The video clips are incredible showing the intensive flow of water in between residential areas that is sweeping cars and in the city with the rains continuing to peek.

The water flood scenes van only be described out of movies, only this time its for real. These are truly historical scenes of enormous proportions in Saudi Arabia's second largest city.

Reports continue to show devastation with waters cascading at an incredible pace with schools staying closed through out the city.

Two people have died in floods that swept across Saudi Arabia's coastal city of Jeddah on Thursday due to record rain levels.



As rains were forecast to continue, schools in the city would be closed, the official Saudi Press Agency reportedhttps://t.co/ztZPuTGl7I — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) November 24, 2022

Many videos literally show the city is under water because of flash floods with plenty of hashtags (#BreakingNews #UltimaHora #ArabiaSaudita #Jeddah #Flooding #Inundaciones #Inondation #Sel #فيضان #جدة).

The different individuals who are posting or retweeting just say "wow" with civil defence teams trying to save the many who are stranded as reports show that two people were killed because of the floods according to AFP.

Saudi Civil Defense vehicles and boats in rescue of those who are stranded in the streets of #Jeddah after heavy rains and floods.. #SaudiArabia #KSA pic.twitter.com/xG0K3BSkOn — Saudi-Expatriates.com (@saudiexpat) November 24, 2022

Streets not working, universities off and the international airport in the city is experiencing delay problems in flights.