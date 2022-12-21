Volodymyr Zelensky off to U.S.

ALBAWABA - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will make a surprise visit to the White House on Wednesday, when President Joe Biden is expected to announce an additional $2 billion in military assistance for the war-torn country, administration officials said, according to UPI.

Breaking News: Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit the White House and address Congress on Wednesday, his first trip outside Ukraine since the war began. https://t.co/XmOxxy2aFy — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) December 20, 2022

The visit, which remained under a tight lid until it took place, is the first trip abroad by Zelensky since the Russian militarily intervention on Feb. 24.

Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the US, which had been organised in secret until details emerged last night, was expected to last several hours https://t.co/SMyqvhuzdg — RTÉ News (@rtenews) December 21, 2022

Zelensky is expected to meet the U.S. president and speak to Congress on the latest developments in the war with Russia.