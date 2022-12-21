  1. Home
Volodymyr Zelensky off to U.S.

ALBAWABA - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will make a surprise visit to the White House on Wednesday, when President Joe Biden is expected to announce an additional $2 billion in military assistance for the war-torn country, administration officials said, according to UPI.

The visit, which remained under a tight lid until it took place, is the first trip abroad by Zelensky since the Russian militarily intervention on Feb. 24.

Zelensky is expected to meet the U.S. president and speak to Congress on the latest developments in the war with Russia.

