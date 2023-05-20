Wagner group claims capturing Bakhmut

ALBAWABA - Wagner chief Evgeny Prigozhin claimed that his forces is now fully controlling Bakhmut city, RT reported on Saturday.

"Today at noon, Bakhmut was fully captured," Prigozhin announced in a video shared on Telegram. The Wagner leader appeared in the video while surrounded with his fighters as they were holding the Russian flag.

Months after heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces, Wagner group announced capturing Bakhmut.

Sky News reported citing Prigozhin that Wagner forces will start leaving the city and hand it over to the Russian army by May 25.

رئيس فاغنر: قواتنا ستبدأ مغادرة باخموت في 25 مايو وستسلم المدينة للجيش الروسي — سكاي نيوز عربية-عاجل (@SkyNewsArabia_B) May 20, 2023

Bakhmut is a city in eastern Ukraine. It serves as the administrative center of Bakhmut Raion in Donetsk Oblast.