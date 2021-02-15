War Coalition Intercept Three Houthi Drones in South Saudi

The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by the Houthi militia toward Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

A third drone was shot down early on Monday.

The booby trapped drones launched by the Houthis targeted civilians and civilian property, coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.

Plane catches fire after Yemen's Houthi rebels attack Abha airport in southern Saudi Arabia: State TV https://t.co/wgHPeJ1Z0O pic.twitter.com/VJ2zq7Zy8T — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 10, 2021

Speaking to Al Arabiya after the attack, Al-Maliki said “civilians are a red line” and that the coalition would respond by targeting Houthi militia leaders and members.

The afternoon attack comes four days after a passenger aircraft was damaged in a drone raid on Abha airport.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

