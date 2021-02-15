War Coalition Intercept Three Houthi Drones in South Saudi

  1. Home
Published February 15th, 2021 - 09:16 GMT
Smoke billows during clashes between forces loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed government and Huthi rebel fighters in al-Jadaan area about 50 kilometres northwest of Marib in central Yemen on February 11, 2021. Yemen's Iran-backed Huthis rebels have resumed an offensive to seize strategic oil-rich Marib, the government's last northern stronghold, the loss of which would be disastrous for the beleaguered leadership. AFP
Attacks come four days after a passenger aircraft was damaged in a drone raid on Abha airport.

The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by the Houthi militia toward Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

A third drone was shot down early on Monday.

The booby trapped drones launched by the Houthis targeted civilians and civilian property, coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said. 

Speaking to Al Arabiya after the attack, Al-Maliki said “civilians are a red line” and that the coalition would respond by targeting Houthi militia leaders and members.

The afternoon attack comes four days after a passenger aircraft was damaged in a drone raid on Abha airport.

 

