  3. War of Words? Israel, Iran Prepare to Attack Each Other 

Published November 11th, 2021 - 01:29 GMT
Is war in the Gulf possible?
ALBAWABA - Is Israel planning to strike Iran? The media is watching carefully. Reports are always making news headlines.  As usual, the social media is rife with speculation particularly when the news is so transparent and glaring. 


Israeli Chief of Staff Lt. Gen Aviv Kohavi said  Israeli military is “speeding up the operational plans and readiness for dealing with Iran and the nuclear military threat.”

Speaking to the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee last Tuesday he told the committee members that Israel is ready for any military threat since Israel's budget was approved recently.

Does that mean military action against Iran is forthcoming? Iranians are leaving no chances particularly because of past Israeli military actions directly on the country. 


A senior Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) commander played down the Israeli threat of war with Iran, according to Tehran-based Press TV. Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh of the IRGC’s Aerospace Division adds that Tel Aviv is well aware that initiating a confrontation will only bring its annihilation forward as was quoted by the Iranian website. 


He warned: "A war against Iran will lead to the "destruction of the Zionist regime," and if they dare do something against it, "they will not see beyond the current period, and, historically speaking, the time of their destruction will be certainly brought closer."

Speaking at a ceremony on Thursday, Brigadier General Hajizadeh praised the growth in Iran’s military capabilities and power something which the other countries do not want to see, he points out. 
 

