To Washington: Reducing Hunger, Terrorism Designation in Yemen Can't Stand Together

Amid growing global pressure over US support for the war on Yemen, 22 aid organizations admit they are extremely concerned about the humanitarian consequences of the US terrorism designation of the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

Aid agencies, including Islamic Relief, Oxfam and Save the Children, said the designation comes at a time when famine is a very real threat to the Arab country.

Biden administration authorizes financial transactions with Yemen's Houthi rebels to let aid flow https://t.co/YUSbZUVFfW — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 26, 2021

The dire humanitarian crisis in Yemen has been mostly caused by six years of Saudi-led aggression, which includes an indiscriminate bombing campaign and a siege on Ansarullah-run areas.

The weaponries blockade makes imports of food, aid and medicine extremely difficult, but the new US terror designation means organizations now risk charges of supporting terrorists.

The Biden administration on Monday suspended some of the terrorism sanctions that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo imposed on Yemen’s Houthi rebels in his waning days in office. https://t.co/y95Zj1NRmn — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) January 26, 2021

Following a global day of action for Yemen on January 25 , the White House did announce a temporary suspension of some sanctions, but the designation of the Ansarullah movement remains under review.

The UN ranks Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with warfare claiming more than 112,000 lives. US President Joe Biden has made significant promises, but until those promises are upheld, preventable deaths will continue.

This article has been adapted from its original source.