Washington wants Oman to open its airspace to Israeli planes

Published November 17th, 2022 - 07:29 GMT
ALBAWABA - Open may open its airspace to Israeli aeroplanes to travel to India and the Far East and China.

This has been discuss yet again during the latest visit of Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi to Washington where he met the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The meetings are trending on the social media with different posts. The Americans are seeking to pressure the Omanis to open up their airspace - a matter that has become more urgent for Israelis and economically more viable recently because of the following:

Saudi Arabia had decided back in July to open its airspace to Israeli planes. This is a decision that was taken following the visit of American president to Saudi Arabia late that month. 

However, Israel said then and now the decision wouldn't be economically beneficial if Oman doesn't open its own airspace to Israeli planes and so the pressure goes on.

Oman has had long established "unofficial" relations with Israel but has not sought to normalize openly and this may be due to the long broker role it played in the region with regards to Yemen, Houthis, Saudi Arabia and Iran.

 

