Khakovka dam collapses, Kyiv blames Moscow

ALBAWABA - Ukrainian forces claim that Russians blew up the Nova Kakhovka water dam, inflicting widespread devastation and forcing mass evacuations in the surrounding area.

Residents near the area around Dnipro River, the so-called "danger zone", were told to evacuate and “do everything you can to save your life,” according to the head of Ukraine’s Kherson region military administration.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy took it to Twitter to blame the Russians for the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam, "Russian terrorists. The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land."

Russian terrorists. The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land. Not a single meter should be left to them, because they use every meter for terror. It’s only… pic.twitter.com/ErBog1gRhH — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 6, 2023

“The Russians will be responsible for the possible deprivation of drinking water for people in the south of Kherson region and in Crimea, the possible destruction of some settlements and the biosphere,” Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said of the dam’s destruction, CNN reported.

According to the National Security and Defense Council secretary in Ukraine: "following the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is going to call for an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defense Council."

The dam is a critical piece of infrastructure, holding around 18 cubic kilometers of water in the Kakhovka Reservoir. It serves practically the entire southern part of Ukraine. It also provides water to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, which is located upstream and is under Russian control, raising concerns about posing major hazards to the region's largest nuclear power facility.