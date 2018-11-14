'We Taught Israel a Serious Lesson’ - Hamas Spokesman

Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri (AFP/File Photo)

Hamas organization spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri said Tuesday the resistance in Palestine gave something serious for Israel to think about.

"We taught Israel a serious lesson. This is a message to Israel,” said Abu Zuhri. “The attitude of the resistance groups will be determined according to the behavior of Israel.”

He comments were delivered in a speech in Algeria during a solidarity demonstration with Gaza held by the Movement of Society for Peace, the largest party with Islamic affiliation in the north African country.

Following increasing escalation in the region, Palestinian resistance groups Tuesday announced a truce with Israel under Egypt's mediation.

After Israeli attacks on Gaza on Monday, seven Palestinians were killed and 25 others wounded. Rockets fired by the Palestinian groups in Gaza killed an Israeli officer and injured 50 others.

A group of soldiers from the special forces affiliated with the Israeli army on Sunday infiltrated Gaza by a civilian vehicle.

Israeli troops were noticed by the forces affiliated with Hamas after entering 3 kilometers (2 miles) into Gaza, triggering the armed conflict that resulted in the martyrdom of the Palestinians and the death of the Israeli soldier.

The hext day, the Palestinian resistance groups, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, carried out rocket strikes, severely wounding an Israeli soldier.

The Palestinian groups announced the attack, which hit a bus in Israel, was a retaliation to avenge a lost member who embraced martyrdom Sunday.

Following the incident, Israel commenced airstrikes on Gaza and Palestinian groups responded with rockets.

Since March 30, more than 200 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli army gunfire -- and thousands more injured -- while taking part in rallies along the Gaza-Israel buffer zone.

