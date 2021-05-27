Western States Critical of The Hong Kong New Electoral Law

Hong Kong lawmakers on Thursday voted to revamp the city's electoral system.

Forty lawmakers voted for the bill, while two opposed it, the state-run RTHK News reported. Opposition lawmakers were absent from the session.

The overhaul, criticized by western capitals, was passed by China's top legislature earlier in March.

Under the new changes, members of the Hong Kong Legislative Council, or LegCo, will increase to 90 from the current 70.

However, the number of lawmakers elected by the public will fall from the current 40 -- including the five-district council "super seats" -- to 20.

China brought changes to how Hong Kongers elect their LegCo representatives and chief executive after imposing a controversial national security law last July.

The law was imposed after Hong Kong was rocked by anti-government protests in 2019 in response to the now-banned extradition bill.

