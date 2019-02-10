WFP Warns of ‘Humanitarian Crisis’ in Syria's Rukban Camp

UN and Syrian Arab Red Cross (SARC) aid convoy drives into Rukban camp last November (AFP/File photo)

The World Food Program warned on Saturday that the humanitarian situation is "quite dire" at a desert refugee camp in Syria where thousands of people are stranded. Rukban camp is home to around 40,000 displaced Syrians.

"The humanitarian situation at Rukban is quite dire. It's pure desert here, nothing grows," said Marwa Awad, a spokeswoman for WFP in Syria.

"This is one of the worst humanitarian situations I've seen," she told the German Press Agency (DPA).

"We don't have access, you can't go and bring aid and get back to them," Awad added.

"We've doubled assistance because we don't know when we can come back," she continued.

On Wednesday, the United Nations in collaboration with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent dispatched its largest aid convoy to thousands of refugees at the Rukban camp near the border with Jordan.

It was the first such delivery in three months and the largest ever humanitarian convoy to reach the makeshift camp, the UN and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent added.

In June 2017, Jordan declared the Rukban area a military zone after an attack claimed by ISIS targeted a nearby border post, killing six soldiers.

Rukban is in an area controlled by armed factions and aid rarely accesses it due to conflicts with the Syrian regime.

