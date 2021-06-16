What’s Behind Lebanon's Latest Oil and Electricity Crisis

As Lebanon experiences an electricity crisis, itself the result of a wider oil crisis, political failure continues in the country ravaged by a financial crisis that began in 2019. As the U.S. looks towards securing a renewed nuclear deal and Tehran gears up for elections, it seems that any hope of a route out of Lebanon's jam will be a murky one. In a report published earlier this month, the World Bank said Lebanon was in the midst of one of the worst financial collapses for nearly 200 yea

Subscribe for free access to Al Bawaba Insights geopolitical analysis, and premium coverage in Entertainment and News. Subscribe Leave this field blank