What’s Behind Lebanon's Latest Oil and Electricity Crisis

As Lebanon experiences an electricity crisis, itself the result of a wider oil crisis, political failure continues in the country ravaged by a financial crisis that began in 2019. As the U.S. looks towards securing a renewed nuclear deal and Tehran gears up for elections, it seems that any hope of a route out of Lebanon's jam will be a murky one. In a report published earlier this month, the World Bank said Lebanon was in the midst of one of the worst financial collapses for nearly 200 yea
