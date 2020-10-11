What Are The Band-Aids Spotted on The Back of Trump's Hand?

President Donald Trump has been spotted with band-aids on the back of his hand, suggesting he is receiving intravenous fluids despite claiming to be 'medication free' after his battle with coronavirus.

The flesh-colored bandages were seen on the back of Trump's right hand as he delivered remarks from a balcony at the White House to supporters on the South Lawn on Saturday.

The bandages were placed in a spot that is commonly used to deliver IV fluids or medications. Much less commonly, it could be used as a site to draw blood for tests, if veins in the arm were difficult to access, a medical expert told DailyMail.com.

The expert noted that it is possible the bandages were placed over an accidental cut or scratch, thought the location would be highly coincidental.

It's unclear what medication could have been delivered through the presumed IV, but it is unlikely to be the steroids that Trump says he is no longer taking, because they are widely available in oral form.

'We don’t know what he’s being treated with, but I will say that if they went through the trouble of starting an IV *just* to give him fluids, that’s a major reason for [alarm]— there’s no need for that *if* he’s holding down fluids on his own,' tweeted Dr. Jorge A. Caballero, a clinical instructor of anesthesiology at Stanford Medicine.

The bandages were not seen after Trump's release from hospital on Monday, and bandages over his hand suggest an IV in the past 24 to 48 hours, Caballero said.

Aside from the steroid Dexamethasone, which is typically taken orally, Trump's main medications that were publicly announced were Remdesivir and an antibody cocktail made by Regeneron.

Remdesivir is typically administered in a five-day course, and the Regeneron cocktail is a one-time dose, leaving it mysterious what medication, if any, Trump would have taken in the past 48 hours.

Intravenous access is used to administer medications and fluid replacement which must be distributed throughout the body, especially when rapid distribution is desired.

Although Trump was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday, the White House is equipped with a full suite of medical equipment, and his doctors would easily be able to administer IV treatment there.

On Friday, Trump said in an interview 'right now I'm medication free, I'm not taking any medications as of eight hours ago,' adding 'which frankly makes me feel good, I don't like medication.'

However, when asked a second time what medications he was taking in the interview with Fox News contributor Dr. Marc Siegel, Trump hedged, saying 'I think pretty much nothing.'

Trump did say that he was no longer taking the powerful steroid Dexamethasone, which some medical experts had warned can have psychological side effects including confusion and aggression.

'I tolerated it very well, I don't take it anymore. It was pretty short term,' Trump said of the steroid, which the CDC recommends for treating coronavirus only in cases where a patient is admitted on supplemental oxygen or requires ventilation.

Earlier on Friday Nancy Pelosi had said Trump is 'clearly under medication' and claimed he is an 'altered state.'

At Saturday's White House event, Trump took off his mask and told a crowd of hundreds of fans 'I'm feeling great' and the coronavirus is 'disappearing'.

It was his first public event since his COVID diagnosis last week.

The president spoke for just 17 minutes at his much-anticipated return to re-election campaigning, which was organized in partnership with Candace Owens' Blexit group, a campaign urging black Americans to shift their support from Democrats to Republicans.

During the unusually short speech from Trump he laid into 'sleepy Joe' Biden, claimed he has achieved great things for black communities across America and hit out at Black Lives Matter protesters calling them 'leftwing fanatics'.

This marks the first major event at the White House since the 'superspreader' event in the Rose Garden on September 26 where Trump unveiled Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court pick and at least nine attendees later tested positive for the virus.

It comes as Trump vowed to get back to business as usual after being hospitalized last week for COVID-19, in defiance of social distancing and quarantine rules.

