What Do You Make of The Black, White Photos of Russian Artists Outside a Bar?

A banner with photos of Russian artists who stood against the country’s invasion of Ukraine was seen hanging out outside a bar in Yekaterinburg city in Russia.

According to allegations, people claimed that the photos were printed on purpose in black and white as a kind of intimidation to those who expressed their opinions against the Russian government’s 'special military operation' in Ukraine.

There is a new kind of intimidation in #Russia



A visual propaganda that one should not express one's own opinion.



An informal "black list" of artists who condemned the special operation appeared in #Yekaterinburg: black and white photos were pasted directly to the fence.#Putin pic.twitter.com/IYhgsrEB6Z — Katya (@KatyaMK26) March 21, 2022

On the other hand, other people suggested that the bar owner has placed a banner that has photos of the Russian artists who criminalized the war against Ukraine as a show of support to those artists.

Another video was shared later on shows a person removing the banner following the arrival of the police.

In #Yekaterinburg, the owner of a local bar hung out a banner with artists who spoke out against the war in #Ukraine.



The video shows the banner being torn down by a bar employee after the police arrived. pic.twitter.com/6z624xJtzX — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 22, 2022

Various comments were made on social media accusing Russia of banning freedom of speech when it comes to condemning the war decision in Ukraine. According to sources thousands of people were arrested in Russia following peaceful protests against the invasion.

More than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine after Russia's invasion nearly a month ago, according to the latest data collected by the United Nations. The UN also added that 10 million people were out of their homes “either displaced inside the country or as refugees abroad”.