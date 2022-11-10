  1. Home
What does Biden want to do with Elon Musk?

Marwan Asmar

Published November 10th, 2022 - 09:56 GMT
Joe Biden wants to look into Musk's deals
Joe Biden launches his presidential campaign in 2019 (Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - US president Joe Biden and tech billionaire Elon Musk seem to be at loggerheads. The social media is inundated with comments made by Biden recently about Musk's foreign dealings. 

Biden is open about what he is saying, pointing out Musk's business dealings in foreign countries are 'worthy' of scrutiny. After uttering these remarks the social made went into shell-shock.

The US president said: "I think that Elon Musk's cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at," he said. "Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate, I'm not suggesting that. What I am suggesting is that it is worth being looked at," according to Anadolu, the Turkish news agency. 

However, it soon became clear Biden was referring to twitter and Saudi Arabia, judging from the news that is being printed. Soon after the $44 billion takeover of twitter, Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Co., and Prince Alwaleed bin Talal as well as the country's Sovereign Wealth Fund came to have a 17 percent stake in what might be recognized as one of the biggest social media companies in the world.

Maybe this is what's worrying Biden as tweets continue to trend on the subject with lots of stories and articles being published on the latest issue. But Musk also is yet to be heard on what he thinks of Biden's comments. 

   

 

