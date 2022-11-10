What does Biden want to do with Elon Musk?

ALBAWABA - US president Joe Biden and tech billionaire Elon Musk seem to be at loggerheads. The social media is inundated with comments made by Biden recently about Musk's foreign dealings.

Elon Musk's ties with foreign countries are "worthy" of scrutiny, says US President Joe Biden.



Questions have been raised over Saudi Arabia's acquisition of a stake in Twitter as part of the Musk's blockbuster takeoverhttps://t.co/3CUWBBQkuC pic.twitter.com/umZyPRWXb1 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 10, 2022

Biden is open about what he is saying, pointing out Musk's business dealings in foreign countries are 'worthy' of scrutiny. After uttering these remarks the social made went into shell-shock.

BREAKING: Pres. Biden drops bombshell when asked if Twitter owner Elon Musk is a “national security threat,” declares that Musk’s “cooperation” and “relationships” with American adversaries such as Russia, China & Saudi Arabia are “worthy of being looked at.” RT TO THANK BIDEN! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) November 9, 2022

The US president said: "I think that Elon Musk's cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at," he said. "Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate, I'm not suggesting that. What I am suggesting is that it is worth being looked at," according to Anadolu, the Turkish news agency.

Reporter: Do you think Elon Musk is a threat National Security?

Biden: *laughs* I think that Elon Musk’s cooperation with other countries is worthy of being looked at pic.twitter.com/HrFKWPZFmi — Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2022

However, it soon became clear Biden was referring to twitter and Saudi Arabia, judging from the news that is being printed. Soon after the $44 billion takeover of twitter, Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Co., and Prince Alwaleed bin Talal as well as the country's Sovereign Wealth Fund came to have a 17 percent stake in what might be recognized as one of the biggest social media companies in the world.

US President Joe Biden was asked, "Do you think Elon Musk is a threat to US national security, and should the US investigate his joint acquisition of Twitter with foreign governments?"https://t.co/dr0BHJHYxu — Mint (@livemint) November 10, 2022

Maybe this is what's worrying Biden as tweets continue to trend on the subject with lots of stories and articles being published on the latest issue. But Musk also is yet to be heard on what he thinks of Biden's comments.