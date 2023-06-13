What to expect from Trump's arraignment hearing

ALBAWABA - Former U.S. President Donald Trump is due to appear before the federal court in Miami, where he will be facing a number of charges regarding mishandling classified information after leaving the White House in 2020.

Donald Trump will be placed under arrest by deputy US Marshals now that he has arrived at the federal courthouse in Miami, CNN reported.

Trump has been photographed as he arrived at the federal courthouse in Miami in what is accounted for a historic court appearance for a former U.S. president while facing federal charges.