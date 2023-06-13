Breaking Headline

US and Ukraine flag

US to send $300 million military aid to Ukraine

June 13th, 2023

ALBAWABA - The Pentagon reported that the United States will soon send Ukraine a new $300 million military aid package that will include weapons for air defense systems, ammunition, and ...

What to expect from Trump's arraignment hearing

Published June 13th, 2023 - 05:48 GMT
Donald Trump
Former US President Donald Trump is seen through the window of his vehicle while arriving at Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse in Miami, Florida. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Former U.S. President Donald Trump is due to appear before the federal court in Miami, where he will be facing a number of charges regarding mishandling classified information after leaving the White House in 2020.

Donald Trump will be placed under arrest by deputy US Marshals now that he has arrived at the federal courthouse in Miami, CNN reported. 

Trump has been photographed as he arrived at the federal courthouse in Miami in what is accounted for a historic court appearance for a former U.S. president while facing federal charges.

