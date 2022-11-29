  1. Home
  3. What is the Iraqi prime minister doing in Tehran?

Marwan Asmar

Published November 29th, 2022 - 09:44 GMT
Raisi (L) receives Sudani
This handout picture released by Iraq's Prime Minister's Media Office shows (centre R to L) Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani being received by Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi in the capital Tehran during a visit on November 29, 2022. (Photo by IRAQI PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/AFP)

ALBAWABA - This is a first at least for Iraq's new Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. He is presently in Tehran meeting top Iranian officials, including President Ebrahim Raisi. 

The social media is rife about the timing of Al Sudani's visit to a country that is attacking Kurdish areas in Iraq. Iran's Press TV states the visit of the Iraqi prime minister, which started on Tuesday,  is to boost bilateral relations between the two countries. 

However, there's more than meets the eye. First of all, his visit seems to be traditional for after all, the previous Iraqi prime minister Mustafa al Khadhimi made visits to the Iranian capital and played a key role between Tehran and Riyadh in getting them to re-establish relations, severed since 2016. It is expected that Sudani will seek to continue to play that role. 

Apart from that however, it maybe the current tensions that is worrying Baghdad.

According to Asharq Al Awsat the main aim of the present trip is to contain Iranian attacks on Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq which started on 21 November.

The Iraqi prime minister is on a two-day visit ahead of a large political and economic delegation to Iran. 

Tags:Mohammad Shia Al SudaniEbrahim RaisiBaghdadTehranKurdistan

