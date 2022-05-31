What Kind of Aid Pakistan is Sending to Ukraine?

Pakistan on Tuesday sent a second batch of humanitarian aid to war-torn Ukraine, an official said.

A C-130 aircraft took off for Warsaw, Poland carrying 7.5 tons of relief supplies including electro-medical equipment, tents, blankets, food items, and other items of human needs, said a National Disaster Management Authority official

The third consignment of humanitarian assistance is expected to be sent on Thursday.

In March, Islamabad had sent via Poland its first humanitarian aid which included medicines, electro-medical equipment, blankets, food, and other items.

At least 4,074 civilians have been killed and 4,826 others injured in Ukraine since Russia waged war on its neighbor on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is believed to be much higher.

Over 6.7 million people have fled to other countries, while more than 7.7 million have been internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.