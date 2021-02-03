What a Shady Cover-up in Tajikistan Reveals about China's Belt and Road Initiative

The Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is being used to cover domestic investment in Tajikistan in an area with a growing Chinese military presence. Despite claims in an op-ed in the People’s Daily newspaper, a much-lauded economic transformation, credited to the BRI, is actually being funded by a state-owned Tajik aluminum smelter, Talco, that has been linked with the Tajik president’s family. The Belt and Road initiative, unveiled in 2013, is China’s flagship policy to spread
