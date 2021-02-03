  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. What a Shady Cover-up in Tajikistan Reveals about China's Belt and Road Initiative

What a Shady Cover-up in Tajikistan Reveals about China's Belt and Road Initiative

Nicholas Pritchard

Nicholas Pritchard

Published February 3rd, 2021 - 06:06 GMT
banner image
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2017 (AFP/FILE)
The Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is being used to cover domestic investment in Tajikistan in an area with a growing Chinese military presence. Despite claims in an op-ed in the People’s Daily newspaper, a much-lauded economic transformation, credited to the BRI, is actually being funded by a state-owned Tajik aluminum smelter, Talco, that has been linked with the Tajik president’s family. The Belt and Road initiative, unveiled in 2013, is China’s flagship policy to spread

Subscribe for free access to Al Bawaba Insights geopolitical analysis, and premium coverage in Entertainment and News.


© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...