ALBAWABA - A private investigation showed that a team of Israeli contractors manipulated elections in 30 nations worldwide, using computer hacking, sabotage and automated disinformation on social media.

Israel's daily Haaretz newspaper published a detailed article on the contractors, who are known as the "Jorge Team." The article is entitled: "from a small administrative building, a small group of Israelis (are) spreading chaos around the world," the newspaper said.

It said it monitored the names of the team, their specializations and what they had done in more than 30 countries.

The team is run by Tal Hanan, a 50-year-old ex-Israeli special forces operative who now works privately, using the pseudonym “Jorge." It appears that the former operative has been working under the radar in elections in various countries for more than two decades.

For more than two decades, the Israeli team has carried out clandestine election manipulations in various countries, but the activities of the "Jorge Team" have not only ceased when the elections were manipulated, but have spread to any area where they broadcast "chaos."

Jorge claimed that he and his staff had meddled in "33 presidential-level election campaigns" around the world. Of the total, 27 were successful," Jorge said.

In Indonesia, Hannan claimed to be behind the cyberattack on Indonesia's Election Commission's computers in 2019.

In Britain, according to testimonies published in The Observer, "Israeli hackers" showed Cambridge Analytica documents supposedly obtained by hacking into former Prime Minister Timothy Harris accounts. The hackers were identified as tenderness and his team.

Journalists from the Guardian, Der Spiegel, Die Zeit, Le Monde, the international organization of investigative journalists OCCRP, Radio France, Haaretz, The Marker and other media outlets worked in France, Kenya, Israel, the United States, Indonesia, Germany, Tanzania and Spain to examine the veracity of Jorge’s claims about his worldwide deeds. Shockingly, many of the allegations were corroborated.