What is The Upcoming Lebanese-Greek-Cypriot Summit All About?

Preparations are underway to hold a Lebanese-Greek-Cypriot summit in Nicosia next March, after it was delayed from June 2019 due to political developments in Greece.

Diplomatic sources said that contacts are currently being led by foreign ministers of the three countries to coordinate between Beirut, Nicosia and Athens over issues expected to be tackled during the summit, particularly oil, tourism and security.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is expected to visit Beirut Wednesday to meet with his counterpart Nassif Hitti and address the agenda and final date of the summit.

Dendias’ Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides had visited Beirut two weeks ago for the same purpose.

Lebanon had first proposed holding this trilateral summit, which according to the sources, aims to reach cooperation in tourism, commerce and culture, in addition to protecting the democratic model in the region.

In the past weeks, the foreign, economic and tourism ministers of Lebanon, Greece and Cyprus held several meetings to examine these issues.

During the discussions, Lebanon strongly spoke about the issue of Syrian refugees, which has up until now cost the country $25 billion, in addition to straining the health, environment, employment and housing sectors.

Reports in Beirut revealed that both Cyprus and Greece said they understood the challenges Lebanon is facing due to the refugees. They are exerting efforts within the European Union to provide financial aid for securing their return home.



