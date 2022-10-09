  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. What Will Happen When The Ukraine Grain Deal End?

What Will Happen When The Ukraine Grain Deal End?

Published October 9th, 2022 - 11:30 GMT
grain deal
The first UN-chartered vessel MV Brave Commander loads more than 23,000 tonnes of grain to export to Ethiopia, in Yuzhne, east of Odessa on the Black Sea coast, on August 14, 2022. (Photo by OLEKSANDR GIMANOV / AFP)
Highlights
Grain deal was initially signed for 120 days and expires in November

The United Nations seeks to extend and expand the Ukraine grain deal for a year, a spokesperson said on Friday.

Also ReadGuterres Calls For 'Grain Equality' Guterres Calls For 'Grain Equality'

"We are trying to remove the uncertainty to ensure that people are publicly saying that, 'yes, this will be extended a further year.' But we are not there yet, and we are focused on it," said Stephane Dujarric at a press briefing.

He said that the UN is working to expand the deal, also known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"The Secretary‑General is spending a lot of time on the phone trying to unblock the places in various bureaucracies that are stopping this facilitated trade of Russian fertilizer and Russian grain," he added.

Russian authorities have complained that Western sanctions hinder the country’s grain and fertilizer exports despite the deal.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal on July 22 to reopen three Ukrainian ports -- Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhny -- for grain that had been stuck for months because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war to address global food crisis.

The deal was initially signed for 120 days and expires in November.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:UkraineRussiagrain dealTurkeyUNUnited Nations

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...