What Will Happen When The Ukraine Grain Deal End?

The United Nations seeks to extend and expand the Ukraine grain deal for a year, a spokesperson said on Friday.

"We are trying to remove the uncertainty to ensure that people are publicly saying that, 'yes, this will be extended a further year.' But we are not there yet, and we are focused on it," said Stephane Dujarric at a press briefing.

He said that the UN is working to expand the deal, also known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Türkiye wants Ukraine grain deal to be extended, says official

"The Secretary‑General is spending a lot of time on the phone trying to unblock the places in various bureaucracies that are stopping this facilitated trade of Russian fertilizer and Russian grain," he added.

Russian authorities have complained that Western sanctions hinder the country’s grain and fertilizer exports despite the deal.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal on July 22 to reopen three Ukrainian ports -- Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhny -- for grain that had been stuck for months because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war to address global food crisis.

The deal was initially signed for 120 days and expires in November.

