When Will The Libyans Ever Unite Against Terror?

The Libyan National Forces Alliance has launched an initiative aimed at ending the current battles in the country.

The initiative includes successive phases and several suggestions, mainly establishing a buffer zone to be able to set up humanitarian corridors for families under siege in areas of fighting and provide urgent humanitarian aid.

It also calls for forming a joint force of not less than 10,000 fighters from the Libyan National Army (LNA) and the Government of National Accord (GNA) that follows an independent joint field command with the objective to combat terrorism and illegal immigration.

The initiative was announced on Monday and its statement was launched by Head of the Alliance Mahmoud Jibril.

According to the statement of which Asharq Al-Awsat has received a copy, the initiative targets “reducing the increasing risks as the battle continues, most notably the spread of terrorist movements and groups within Libyan territory, and the increasing rates of both illegal immigration and organized crime.”

The increased pace of fighting could allow war crimes and crimes against humanity to take place, the statement read.

It also pointed to the possibility of damaging oil installations, which would lead to a hike in global oil prices and the intervention of major countries in the conflict, thus prolonging the war.





The most significant possibility, according to the statement, is the development of fighting among Libyan parties supported by foreign forces to become an armed and direct confrontation on Libyan territory.

“This would not only threaten Libya’s future but also the national security of some regional, neighboring and European countries, especially if terrorism spreads and waves migrants to European shores increase.”

The idea of the buffer zone was developed as a compromise solution due to the parties' insistence not to retreat from the positions they currently control, the statement said.

“Ceasefire in the buffer zone should not be less than 15 days and is allowed to be extended for 40 days,” it suggested.

During this period, the initiative’s proposers work on and call for the formation of the joint force, proving the credibility of their repeated calls to fight crimes on Libyan soil.

This article has been adapted from its original source.