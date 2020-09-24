Which Arab State Will Normalize With Israel This Weekend?

  1. Home
Published September 24th, 2020 - 08:53 GMT
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. (AFP)
Highlights
Donald Trump told world leaders earlier this week that he ‘has never been more optimistic’ about the future of the Middle East.

Another Arab country is expected to sign a peace deal with Israel this week, US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft told Al Arabiya on Wednesday.

The US ambassador’s comments came a week after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed a deal with Israel to normalize ties, known as the Abraham Accords. 
Craft explained that the US planned to bring more countries into the deal. 

“We will have more being announced very soon,” Craft said, claiming that one country would be signing a deal with Israel “in the next day or two.”


“I know others are going to be following,” the senior US diplomat said. 

Donald Trump told world leaders earlier this week that he “has never been more optimistic” about the future of the Middle East.

In his address to the UN General Assembly, the US president trumpeted his foreign policy achievements, particularly in the regions.

