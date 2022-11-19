  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Which state is 'morally clean' to hold the World Cup

Which state is 'morally clean' to hold the World Cup

Published November 19th, 2022 - 07:20 GMT
Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan (AFP File Folder)

ALBAWABA - The interview by British journalist/broadcaster Piers Morgan about Qatar hosting the World Cup is being hailed for its objectivity. Qatar has been receiving a lot of flak in the last few months with many saying they should never have been allowed to host such an international event in tat country.  

Morgan begs to differ through his cogent will argued interview and in defending Qatar to the hilt against the what he calls sheer hypocrisy by those who would criticize. 

Many would be well advised to listen to the interview that is laced with much hashtags, saying many of the countries that hosted the World Cup in the past had laws against homosexuality. 

The interview has been met with great deal of interest pointing out there is international hypocrisy and double standards with posts about the fact that no country in the world is "morally clean" to hold the World Cup. 

Hitting the nail on the head:

One argues there is a media campaign against Qatar and it just feels like its thinly veiled racism and rank hypocrisy.

Another simply says don't breach the moral high ground. 

 

Tags:Piers MorganWorld CupQatarDohaLGBTQ

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...