Which state is 'morally clean' to hold the World Cup

ALBAWABA - The interview by British journalist/broadcaster Piers Morgan about Qatar hosting the World Cup is being hailed for its objectivity. Qatar has been receiving a lot of flak in the last few months with many saying they should never have been allowed to host such an international event in tat country.

Morgan begs to differ through his cogent will argued interview and in defending Qatar to the hilt against the what he calls sheer hypocrisy by those who would criticize.

Many would be well advised to listen to the interview that is laced with much hashtags, saying many of the countries that hosted the World Cup in the past had laws against homosexuality.

The interview has been met with great deal of interest pointing out there is international hypocrisy and double standards with posts about the fact that no country in the world is "morally clean" to hold the World Cup.

“Once you start imposing your moral standards, you must know where and when they end.” Piers Morgan.



The controversy surrounding the World Cup in Qatar is an example of international hypocrisy and double standards.



Hitting the nail on the head:

One argues there is a media campaign against Qatar and it just feels like its thinly veiled racism and rank hypocrisy.

Well @piersmorgan calls out the sheer hypocrisy in this Qatar conversation that some of these so-called people of conscience are stating.



Another simply says don't breach the moral high ground.