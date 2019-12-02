White Helmets: 277 Civilians Killed in Syria in November

At least 277 civilians, including two media workers, three medical staff and two civil defence workers (known as the White Helmets), were killed in Syria last month, according to a report released by the Syria Network for Human Rights.

A 23-page report documents the civilian deaths during November which include 72 children and 32 women.

The Syrian regime and Russian forces were responsible for the most deaths, with 56 civilians, including 19 children and six women, killed by Syrian Regime forces, while 70 civilians, including 26 children and 11 women, were killed at the hands of Russian forces.

Five civilians were killed at the hands of the Islamic State group, and six others, including one child and one woman, were killed at the hands of Hayaat Tahrir Al-Sham, while four civilians were killed at the hands of Turkistan Islamic Party.

One civilian was killed by armed opposition factions, and six civilians, including two children, were killed by Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and three civilians were killed at the hands of US-led coalition, according to the report.

The report also documents 126 civilians, including 24 children and 14 women, were killed at the hands of other parties.

The report called on the UN Security Council to take additional steps to protect civilians, and stressed the importance of referring the Syrian case to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The rights group added that all those who are responsible should be held accountable including the Russian regime "whose involvement in war crimes has been repeatedly proven".

Bombing of Idlib province in north Syria by Russia and the regime resumed at the beginning of November following a two-month lull.

The war in Syria has killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions since it erupted in 2011.

This article has been adapted from its original source.