White House backs Saudi-Israeli normalization & Two-State solution

ALBAWABA - In a recent development, the White House has expressed its support for the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, alongside advocating a two-state solution for the Israel-Palestine conflict. However, officials caution that it's premature to discuss the potential outcomes of the ongoing talks.

John Kirby, the Strategic Communications Coordinator for the White House National Security Council, addressed the media during an online press conference. He confirmed that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is currently engaged in discussions in the Middle East, accompanied by Brett McGurk, the coordinator for the region in the National Security Council. Kirby highlighted the multitude of issues to be addressed during these meetings.

While Kirby reaffirmed the administration's support for the normalization process between Israel and Saudi Arabia, he stressed that the specific results of these discussions are not yet determined.

The alleged claims of a potential security agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel, hinging on concessions from Israel for a two-state solution, were acknowledged, but Kirby emphasized that further insights would emerge in due course.

The White House maintains President Biden's steadfast belief in a two-state solution for resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict, a matter that Sullivan will actively discuss during his meetings.