White House: Biden to Visit Israel in The Coming Months

U.S. President Joe Biden agreed during a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to visit the Middle Eastern country in the coming months, both governments have confirmed.

The phone call between the two leaders was held Sunday amid a renewed push to restart negotiations with Iran on a new nuclear deal and spiking violence in Israel.

The offices' of both world leaders confirmed that Biden had accepted the invitation from Bennett with neither divulging other details about the visit other than it would occur "in the coming months."

The pair discussed "shared regional and global security challenges including the threat posed by Iran and its proxies," the White House said in a readout of the call.

The conversation follows Bennett visiting Washington, D.C., in late August, months after he was elected prime minister.

During that visit, Iran was "the main issue" of discussion, Biden had said during a joint press conference with Bennett.

The phone call included a review of steps to deter and contains Iran's destabilizing actions, and the leaders reiterated their commitments to deepen cooperation to address "all aspects of Israel's security against Iran and other threats," the White House said.