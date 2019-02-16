'...White House Got Into Dead End...The Coup Failed,' - Venezuelan President Maduro

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. (AFP/ File)

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Friday that a coup d’état sought by Washington had failed, calling for “dialogue, understanding and respect” to resolve the crisis.

Speaking at a celebration of the 200th anniversary of Simon Bolivar's Angostura speech in southeastern Bolivar State, Maduro said: "The White House got into a dead end...the coup failed," referring to Washington's support for opposition leader Juan Guaido, who last month declared himself “acting president” of Venezuela.

He also blamed the U.S. for preventing political dialogue with the opposition, saying it is a mistake, and President Donald Trump made this mistake because of his advisors.

"The Yankee empire has used its political, diplomatic and economic power to try to impose a puppet government through a continued coup d'état," Maduro said.

He went on to say that Venezuela received 933 tons of medicines and medical supplies from Russia, China and Cuba on Thursday. It is paid for, he said, stressing that Venezuela is not a "beggar" and its economic conditions will improve.

The event marking the anniversary of the speech by Bolivar, who led the independence movement against Spanish rule in Latin America, was attended by members of the Cabinet, Maduro's wife Cilia Flores and military officials.

Venezuela has been rocked by protests since Jan. 10 when Maduro was sworn in for a second term following a vote boycotted by the opposition.

Tensions rose when Guaido declared himself acting president on Jan. 23, a move which was supported by the U.S. and many European and Latin American countries.

Russia, Turkey, China, Iran, Bolivia and Mexico have put their weight behind Maduro.

