White House: Joe Biden Feels Good After Falling Off a Bike

President Joe Biden hopped out of church Saturday evening to prove he wasn't injured after falling over on his bike during a ride near his Rehoboth Beach home earlier in the morning.

He's in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware with Jill to mark their 45th wedding anniversary and Juneteenth weekend.

The president exited St. Edmond in downtown Rehoboth after attending mass, with reporters yelling questions at him asking how he was doing.

Biden didn't yell back, instead taking three hops forward and making jump-rope motions with his hands, before waving to a crowd that had gathered outside and getting in his black SUV.

Earlier he had told press, 'I'm good,' after falling over and taking his bike with him.

Biden told reporters that he had trouble removing his shoes from the bikes' pedals, causing the fall around 9:30am.

He had come over to say hello to a crowd that had gathered near the Gordon's Pond State Park bike trail, with people yelling 'Happy Father's Day' to the president.

Upon trying to dismount the bike, his shoes caught and he fell over sideways, causing a mad scramble of Secret Service and press trying to help him up.

Gasps rang out after the fall, which saw Biden, 79, stay on the ground for roughly 10 seconds, before being helped up by several Secret Service Agents, who immediately swarmed the downed Democrat.

Moments later, Biden was glad-handing the crowd - even bringing one woman out to meet first dog Commander, who was being walked nearby.

Despite the tumble, the president - who donned shorts and a T-shirt for the excursion - did not appear to suffer any abrasions or cuts from the spill.

First Lady Jill Biden, who joined her husband after his initial loop by reporters, missed the fall, after zooming on ahead of the head of state.

The president didn't need to see a doctor after the incident, the White House said.

'As the President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine. No medical attention is needed. The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family,' an official said.

After chatting up the crowd, Biden relented and took questions from reporters, telling them he would talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping 'soon' and said he was 'in the process' of assessing whether to life the Trump-era Chinese tariffs.

'I'm in the process of making up my mind,' he said.

Asked if he was satisfied with the progress on gun control legislation he answered, 'In Delaware, I am. Did you see what they did in Delaware?'

'Passed an assault weapons ban,' he explained.

As for federal legislation Biden 'happy' with the progress. 'I am ready to sign it,' he said of a bipartisan bill being worked out in the Senate.

He then mounted his bike again. 'Alright guys, see you,' Biden said.

Pop culture enthusiasts online pointed out that Biden's spill was reminiscent of the pilot episode of The West Wing, when actor Rob Lowe's character is informed that 'POTUS' was in a bike accident.

The tumble was reminiscent of the president's trip last month on the stairs of Air Force One in Illinois - which itself harked back to an incident last year in Atlanta, where the president fell over on the plane's steps three times.

At the time, the head of state - the country's oldest-ever - blamed the widely seen spills on strong gusts of wind.

The falls, along with other gaffes, have opened Biden up to political attacks about his age.

In recent months, the president has mistakenly stated that First Lady Biden was Obama's vice president - a job he himself held for eight years - and call Vice President Kamala Harris 'president'

He has also repeatedly confused countries such as Libya and Syria, and has falsely claimed that inflation seen in the US during his time in office is higher 'everywhere' else, as inflation rates his highs not seen in nearly half a century and economists warn of the likelihood of a looming recession.

Concerns about the president's age were first brought up throughout his campaign against former President Donald Trump, and shortly after his election win in November 2020, Biden suffered a broken foot while playing with his dog, Major.

In November 2021, Biden underwent a colonoscopy and briefly transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris, making her for a time the first acting female President in US History. Biden took control back after the procedure.

During the operation Biden had a small polyp on his colon removed, which was later found to be benign.

His 2019 medical examination found that he took medication for several common age-related conditions like elevated cholesterol and a minor heart arrhythmia.

Concerns over his health resurfaced in March 2021, after the Air Force One fall.

Biden gave a speech last month regarding the supply chain crunch at the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University before turning his back to the audience to shake hands with nobody.

The president was likely expecting someone to appear beside him for the moment, but he remained alone on the stage, looking around, before wandering off stage.

Biden had also incorrectly stated that he had served as a 'full professor' at the University of Pennsylvania despite never teaching a class at the school.

The fall came the morning after the Bidens marked their 45th wedding anniversary Friday by are spending the Juneteenth holiday weekend at the beach with the first cat, Willow.

On Friday, the first lady tugged her husband away as he stopped to talk to reporters as they left the White House.

'We gotta go,' Dr. Biden told the president.

Biden was pressed on his trip to Saudi Arabia and two American ex-service members captured by Russians while fighting in Ukraine after leaving the White House ahead of his weekend trip.

'Americans should not be going to Ukraine now. Say it again: Americans should not be going to Ukraine now. They should not be going to Ukraine,' the president said.

He had been asked about reports that two Americans who are former servicemembers and aiding the war effort may have been captured by Russians in wartorn Ukraine.

Biden is spending the weekend in Rehoboth Beach amid mounting questions over how he will deal with inflation and with the gun package negotiations in the Senate in limbo after Republican Senator John Cornyn stormed out of talks on Thursday night.

Willow flew on Marine One in her carrier, and was taken to the waiting helicopter by a valet.

'I have been briefed, we don't know where they are,' the president said.

He also answered questions on Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Biden had spent the morning delivering an address pushing for more gun control measures at the 125th Anniversary Convention of the National Parent Teacher Association, while the president hosted an event on climate change.

The Bidens landed in Rehoboth about an hour after lifting off from the South Lawn, getting off Marine One and then being followed by an aide carrying Willow in her carrier a minute later.

The president and first lady have opted to spend most weekends in Delaware - and as the weather has warmed have spent more time at their beach house located near Cape Henlopen State Park, at the northern part of Rehoboth Beach.

Earlier this month, a plane flying in the airspace near the Biden residence prompted the Secret Service to remove the president briefly from the property.

'A small private plane entered restricted airspace, all indications are by mistake, and precautionary measures were taken,' an official told CNN about the incident. 'There was not threat to the president or his family.'

That trip was to mark the first lady's 71st birthday.

This time, the president and first lady will have a three-day weekend to enjoy thanks to Biden signing a bill last year to make Juneteenth - the official end of slavery in the United States - a federal holiday.

