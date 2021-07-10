  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Who is Behind The Sound Bomb Heard in Northern Iran?

Who is Behind The Sound Bomb Heard in Northern Iran?

Published July 10th, 2021 - 05:32 GMT
blast heard in the Iranian capital
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
No casualties reported, says state television

An explosion was heard in Tehran early Saturday, according to state television. 

Also ReadBlack Outs: Iran Power Shortages Trigger Streets' ProtestsBlack Outs: Iran Power Shortages Trigger Streets' Protests

The explosion occurred in Mellat, or People, Park in the northern area of the capital, it said.


It is believed to have been caused by sound bombs and no casualties have been reported.

Also ReadBlack Outs: Iran Power Shortages Trigger Streets' ProtestsEU Parliament Denounces Human Rights Abuses in Iran

Tehran Deputy Governor Hamid Reza Goudarzi, who was at the site of the boom, said an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:IranTehranBlast

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...