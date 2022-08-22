Who Killed Alexander Dugin's Daughter?

Russia has furiously claimed that Vladimir Putin's Rasputin-esque 'guru' advisor received death threats from 'Ukrainian nationalists' before his daughter was killed in a huge car bombing in Moscow last night - as the Kremlin faces calls to take revenge on Kyiv.

Alexander Dugin, a Russian ultranationalist and fascist who has fantasies of rebuilding a vast new empire across Europe and Asia, was taken to hospital after his daughter Darya Dugina, 35, was ripped to pieces in an alleged assassination attempt on his life.

⚡️ Podolyak: Ukraine has nothing to do with murder of daughter of Alexander Dugin, ideologist of Russia's war.



"We are not a criminal state, unlike Russia," said Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the head of Volodymyr Zelensky's Presidential Office. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 21, 2022

He was travelling on a highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazyomy just outside the capital but decided to travel in a different car to his daughter, avoiding death only by chance.

Moscow investigators today confirmed an explosive device was planted under the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado she was driving.

Putin's closest supporters have demanded vengeance on Ukraine over the alleged killing, with Russian media insisting that Dugin and his daughter both received threats from 'Ukrainian nationalists' and the pro-Kremlin puppets of the breakaway regions in the Donbas accusing Kyiv of 'terrorism'.

Volodymyr Zelensky's Government strongly denied that it was involved in the explosion, adding: 'We are not a criminal state like the Russian Federation, and even more so not a terrorist state' - a reference to allegations that Putin's forced have been committing war crimes since the invasion.

In a more menacing turn, some experts even suggest it could have been Moscow itself which attempted to kill Dugin.

Historian and author Yuri Felshtinsky said: 'The blowing up of the car of the famous Russian fascist and ideologist of the Putin regime, Alexander Dugin, was organized, it seems, by the Russian security services.'

The i reports he added: 'On the latest Russian reports, the bomb was attached to Dugin's car inside his guarded compound. Ukraine focuses on military targets, unlike Russia, and there is no discernable gain in attacking one of Putin's media puppets or allocating scarce operatives inside the Russian Federation to such a goal that is meaningless to the liberation of Ukraine.

'The Kremlin will, however, likely exploit it to make it seem as if Ukraine is stooping to its own tactics of bombing harmless civilians in Ukraine.'

A distressing video from Baza media shows the bereft father - known as Putin's 'Rasputin' - at the scene of the explosion.

The car is seen as a fireball as emergency services sirens wail. Reports said she died on the spot.

But her father - seen as the brains behind Putin's interference in Ukraine from 2014 - was intended to be in the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado which was hit, but the former professor apparently switched cars at the last minute.

The explosion took place as Ms Dugina was returning from a cultural festival she had attended with her father.

Dugina was a political analyst and editor of pro-Putin journal United World International and a joint author of a book on Putin's war in Ukraine.

Her father is the author of an extreme rightwing view of Russia's role in the world which held an appeal to Putin.

The pair were pictured together at a pro-Putin public event shortly before she was slain.

Andrey Krasnov, the head of the Russian Horizon social movement and a close friend of the dead woman, said: 'I knew Darya personally.

'This was the father's vehicle. Darya… took his car today, while Alexander went in a different way. He returned, and he was at the site of the tragedy.

'As far as I understand, Alexander or probably both of them were the target.'

There is no direct evidence Ukraine or its agents were involved in the Moscow attack, but senior pro-Putin war supporters were quick to demand an all out attack on Kyiv over the alleged assassination.

Margarita Simonyan, head of RT 'propaganda' network, posted on Telegram: 'Decision-making centres! Decision-making centres!! Decision-making centres!!!'

Her call echoes a demand from hardliners loyal to Putin for him to wreak havoc with massive missile strikes on central Kyiv.

Propaganda journalist Maxim Kononenko messaged: 'The address of the main building of the SBU [Ukrainian secret services]: Volodymyrska 33, Kyiv. I'm going to try to sleep now, and when I wake up, I hope to read on the news that it was f****** bombed along with its basements.'

There were also warnings that other pro-Putin propagandists could be in danger.

Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic [DPR], a pro-Moscow puppet state in eastern Ukraine, posted: 'The terrorists of the Ukrainian regime, trying to eliminate Alexander Dugin blew up his daughter...in a car. Blessed memory of Daria, she is a real Russian girl.'

He directly blamed 'terrorists of the Ukrainian regime'.

Dugina was described as 'a young, smart, beautiful and incredibly talented and sympathetic woman'.

While he has no formal role in government, Dugin, a far-Right occult writer who used to edit the staunchly pro-Putin Tsargrad TV network, is regarded as the Russian warmonger's 'guru advisor' and reportedly exerts heavy influence over him.

He is credited with giving new life to the term Novorossiya (New Russia), which was adopted by Putin to justify his annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Dugin has long dreamed of an expansionist Russia, advocating for Russian rule 'from Dublin to Vladisvostok' in his 1997 book Foundations of Geopolitics. He once said not taking back control of Ukraine would be 'an enormous danger for all of Eurasia' - before he was sanctioned by the US in 2015 after allegedly recruiting fighters for Russia-backed forces in the country.

His daughter Darya was also sanctioned by the US Treasury after she became chief editor of the United World International (UWI) website - which was owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is suspected of interfering in the 2016 election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

News of Alexander Dugin's attempted assassination comes after a kamikaze drone strike hit Russia's Navy headquarters in Crimea and sparked a huge explosion on Saturday, in another suspected Ukrainian raid.

Smoke was seen billowing through the air following the attack, which came despite frantic attempts from Putin's forces to shoot down the UAV, as seen in a video where repetitive gunfire is heard.

The naval HQ suffered a direct hit, said reports while terrified Russian tourists fled the popular summer peninsula.

Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev confirmed the attack, writing on Telegram: 'Unfortunately, [the drone] was not shot down, although they worked on the bay with small arms. [It] went low. There were no victims.'

He warned: 'The tenacity of these Ukro-Reich morons is amazing. Everyone, if possible, needs to be home in the next hour.'

Russia also suffered incoming attacks on resort Yevpatoriya, north of Sevastopol, where one man was heard saying: 'This is not funny. Let's pack up and get out of here. These are no fireworks.'

The air defence system was activated in the Western Crimea, the head of Putin's regime in annexed Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said.



'The target is hit. There is no damage, nor any wounded. Our military clearly, professionally and effectively carry out their tasks. I ask everyone to remain calm and trust only official information.'

Initially as the wave of attacks came in, Razvozzhaev said: 'I am at my workplace in the government. As well as many of the townspeople, I heard the clapping in the [city] centre.

'Similar sounds were heard in the Strelka area a little earlier. The air defence was operating in the bay. Naval artillery [operated] in the centre. The same as yesterday. According to preliminary data [they were shooting down drones. Targets were hit. We remain calm. The military is doing their job perfectly. Let's support them.'

However, the fear of attacks on Crimea - a new development in the war this month - is palpable among tourists who are fleeing the peninsula.

It is the latest in a string of mystery blasts, widely believed to be inflicted by Ukrainian forces, deep in the occupied peninsula.

Intelligence officials revealed last night how the strikes have crippled the invaders' military capabilities, while also displaying Kyiv's ability to wreak havoc on Russian logistics.

❗️Ideologist of the "Russian world" Alexander Dugin is in the hospital after visiting the scene of his daughter's death.



Nothing is yet known about his condition.



Video: Alexander Dugin at the scene of his daughter's death immediately after the explosion. pic.twitter.com/vpXgVxXjx3 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 21, 2022

It follows a huge blast at a Russian air base in Crimea last week. Western officials have now revealed the incident knocked out half of Russia's Black Sea naval aviation force.

A source said: 'They've lost their flagship Moskva, they lost Snake Island, they lost half of their naval aviation package and their military headquarters was struck. I think we can assume attacks by Ukrainians behind enemy lines.'

The explosions were reported at an air base near the village of Belbek, on the south-west coast near Sevastopol, HQ of Vladimir Putin's Black Sea fleet.

On the opposite end of the peninsula, the sky has been lit up at Kerch near a huge bridge to Russia, with what Moscow has claimed was fire from its air defences.

Inside Russia, two villages have been evacuated after explosions at an ammunition dump in Belgorod province, more than 60 miles from territory controlled by Ukrainian forces.

Kyiv also announced a strike on a bridge at the Kakhovska Dam, near Kherson – one of the last routes for Russia to supply its troops on the west bank of the Dnipro River.

Such attacks were having a 'significant psychological effect on the Russian leadership', said the official.

Russia has denied any aircraft were damaged in what it called an accident at the base, although satellite pictures showed at least eight warplanes completely burned out.

The recent explosions have had a major psychological effect on Moscow's leadership, with its invasion of Ukraine at 'near operational standstill', Western officials have said.

More than half of the Russian navy's Black Sea Fleet combat jets were put out of action in blasts last week at the Russian-operated Saky military airfield in western Crimea, an area Moscow previously considered secure, according to Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Kremlin is busy seeking to allocate blame for the debacle and President Putin is struggling to hide Ukraine's success from the Russian population.

This comes as thousands of Russians fleeing Crimea have streamed into the country, officials said on Friday, and as a fire at a munitions depot near the Russian village of Timonovo has led to the evacuation of two villages in Russia's Belgorod region.

Roughly 1,100 people reside in the villages of Timonovo and Soloti, around 15 miles from the Ukrainian border. There were no casualties in the blaze late Thursday, Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

In the attack on the Crimean airbase last week, nine Russian warplanes were reported destroyed.

The strike demonstrated both the Russians' vulnerability and the Ukrainians' capacity to strike deep behind enemy lines, previously not thought possible.

Ukrainian authorities have stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility, but President Volodymyr Zelensky alluded to Ukrainian attacks behind enemy lines after the blasts in Crimea, which Russia has blamed on 'sabotage.'

On Ukraine's capabilities, one Western official said: 'Ukraine is now consistently achieving kinetic effects deep behind Russia's lines.

'The incidents have been having a material effect on Russia's logistics support, but as importantly, there's a significant psychological effect on the Russian leadership.'

They added that the attacks had forced the Black Sea Fleet into a defensive posture and stymied Russia's ability to launch a successful amphibious assault on Odesa on Ukraine's coast, which would cut off much of Ukraine's access to the sea.

It comes as the war has entered a phase of 'near operational standstill', with neither side's ground forces having enough concentrated combat power to launch effective offensive actions, the Western official said.

Russia is facing an increasingly acute shortage of stocks, even of basic munition, as well as manpower issues as it struggles to reconstitute its forces.

'There was a point when there was constant shelling, there was a real high point, particularly around the battle for the Donbas,' they said.

'We aren't at that high point anymore.

'The whole tempo of the campaign has slowed down, partly because both sides have become more conscious that this is a marathon not a sprint and that expenditure rates and conserving their munitions is important'.

At least a dozen civilians were killed by Russian strikes in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv this week, according to the MoD.

'This civilian suffering provides an unusually stark example of Russian cynicism,' the official said, adding that Moscow was not planning to launch an offensive in the area or gain any major operational advantage from the bombardment.

Meanwhile, the head of the GCHQ intelligence service said Moscow had failed to gain ground in cyberspace against Ukraine.

'So far, President Putin has comprehensively lost the information war in Ukraine and in the West,' Sir Jeremy Fleming wrote in an op-ed in The Economist.

'Just as with its land invasion, Russia's initial online plans appear to have fallen short.'

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in televised remarks Friday that statements from Ukrainian officials about striking facilities in Crimea mark 'an escalation of the conflict openly encouraged by the US and its NATO allies.'

Ryabkov said Russian officials had warned the US against such actions in phone calls with high-level members of the Biden administration.

He added that 'deep and open US involvement' in the war in Ukraine 'effectively puts the US on the brink of becoming a party to the conflict.'

'We don't want an escalation,' Ryabkov said. 'We would like to avoid a situation where the US becomes a party to the conflict, but so far we haven't seen their readiness to deeply and seriously consider those warnings.'

In response to the attacks, Putin sacked his Black Sea naval commander earlier this week.

The removal of Igor Osipov marked the most prominent sacking of a military official in the nearly six months since Russia launched its war on Ukraine.

State-owned RIA said the new chief, Viktor Sokolov, was introduced to members of the fleet's military council in the port of Sevastopol.

One source said it was 'normal' that the appointment was not publicly announced at a time when Russia is conducting what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine.

Speculation has followed that Osipov was sacked following the sinking of the Moskva flagship on April 14, but the naval commander appears to have kept his job until recently.

Osipov was absent from the Red Square 'victory parade', with Moscow claiming he was 'not in the mood' to appear following the loss of the flagship.