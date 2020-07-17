Who Will be The Next Tunisian Prime Minister?

Tunisian President Kais Saied is gearing up for consultations with parliamentary blocs after Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh announced his resignation on Wednesday.

The presidency announced Thursday that Saied accepted the resignation of Fakhfakh’s government, and asked the parliament speaker for a list of parties and blocs that would be consulted with on the name of the next prime minister in line with the Constitution.

Hours after handing over his resignation to the president, Fakhfakh removed from office six cabinet ministers representing Ennahda party, the largest in parliament.

Ennahda criticized his move, accusing him of “tampering with institutions.”

It also said that Fakhfakh’s decision was a “tense reaction” that could harm the interests of citizens and that of the state.

The current stage requires “dialogue and consultations among different political and social factions to form a government that reflects national unity,” it added.

Fakhfakh's resignation came as a political row deepened with Ennahda over allegations of conflict of interest.

Ennahda earlier Wednesday tabled a no-confidence motion against Fakhfakh, who took office in late February after winning approval from a fragmented parliament following four months of deadlock.

In a related development, The Free Destour Party (PDL) launched the dismissal motion of the president of the Tunisian Assembly of Representatives of the People Rached Ghannnouchi, who heads Ennahda.

Around 73 MPs have already signed the dismissal motion.

This article has been adapted from its original source.