Who Will Donald Trump Fire Next?

US President Donald trump will impeach more officials in the wake of his impeachment, says White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Conway indicated in a Fox News interview on Monday that the president would follow the process of dismissing more officials after Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Ambassador Gordon Sondland were laid off over testifying against him in US Congress.

“In the case of the Vindman brothers, you remember, they were detailed here,” and remain “employed today,” Conway said, suggesting that they were not fired but relocated.

“They are working at the Army, where they were. They were detailed to the NSC. This is typical,” Conway said. “I’ve had detailees on my small staff. This is very typical in a White House to have a detailee for a temporary period of time who then returns to what their full-time job is.”



The White House counselor also commented on Sondland, asserting “He wrote a big check to the inauguration but wasn’t really there before the president improbably, unsurprisingly, won, for people like that.”

The White House officials have promised “payback” in the wake of Trump’s last week acquittal in the GOP-held Senate trial.

The president is himself taking the chance to undermine Democratic officials, whom he sees as responsible for the impeachment.

Trump has, in part, targeted Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as well as Senators Chuck Schumer and Jerry Nadler on Twitter.

This article has been adapted from its original source.