Who Will Settle The Future of The Bab Al Rahma Gate in Jerusalem?

Bab al-Rahma gate which is used by Muslim worshippers to enter al-Aqsa Mosque (Twitter)

The Israeli military has decided to close the Bab al-Rahma gate which is used by Muslim worshippers to enter al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli army on Sunday said that it will close Bab al-Rahma after a temporary court order by the Jerusalem district was passed, according to Israel’s TV station Channel 13.

The Muslim foundation which runs the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, the Waqf, has been given 60 days to appeal the court decision to keep the gate open.

Director of the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf Sheikh Azzam al-Khatib told official Jordanian news agency Petra that Bab al-Rahma is still open to worshipers.

He added that the 60 day deadline means the gate cannot be closed as claimed by Israeli media.

On Friday, Israeli police caused anger as they were filmed tearing down a Palestinian flag that was hanging on the infamous gate.

Social media was filled with outrage across the world as the video became viral.

"It's right there in front of our eyes how Israelis treat Palestinians!!", one person said on Twitter.

"Doesn’t really change much, taking off a flag doesn’t take the identity off the people", another said.

The Bab al-Rahma gate was closed off to Palestinians through chains and locks since 2003 and has been since then used as a way for Israeli setters to enter the Mosque compound.

In February, Jerusalemite Palestinians began their attempts to break off the locks on the gate and participate in prayer protests to assert their right to enter al-Aqsa through Bab al-Rahma.

The city celebrated after they were successful and entered the Mosque through the gate for Friday prayers towards the end of that month.

