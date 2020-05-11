Why Are The Jordan Covid Figures in Double Digits?

Minister of Health Saad Jaber announced that 22 new coronavirus cases were registered in the Kingdom on Monday, bringing the total caseload to 562, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During a press briefing at the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management, Jaber said that the new cases include eight truck drivers who tested positive at the Omari border crossing, three of whom were Jordanian and were transferred to Prince Hamzah Hospital, along with two students who were quarantined at the Dead Sea.

Also among the cases are 12 contacts of Al Khanaseri truck driver, three of whom were in the southern neighbourhood of Irbid, the minister said, noting that the areas of Al Khanaseri and the southern neighbourhood in Irbid are both being isolated by security entities.

He also announced one recovery, with 108 patients still receiving treatment in hospitals. Around 4,000 tests were conducted on Monday, bringing the cumulative number of tests since the beginning of the crisis to 119,260.

The minister noted that he has received many questions about the health of workers at the Omari border crossing, stressing that these workers have been tested twice by Health Ministry personnel. All have tested negative and follow all health procedures to protect themselves and their families.

The approved laboratory at the crossing is confirmed to have the “highest levels of accuracy under the best standards”, he said, stressing that procedures are ongoing at the border areas to follow up on arrivals and ensure their safety.