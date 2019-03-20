Why Are Syrian Refugee Sticking in Lebanon?

Syrian refugees' camp. (AFP/ File Photo)

General Security announced Wednesday that a total of 172,046 Syrian refugees have returned to their country from Lebanon since December 2017.

The number includes those who returned on their own as well as those who took part in voluntary trips organized by the agency.

General Security has since May 2018 been facilitating voluntary return trips for refugees wanting to go back to their country.

The latest such trip took place Feb. 28, when over 1,000 refugees returned to Syria from Lebanon. In January, another 1,000 had made the trip with the agency.

