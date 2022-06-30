  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Why Did Russia Abandon Snake Island?

Why Did Russia Abandon Snake Island?

Published June 30th, 2022 - 11:43 GMT
Russia abandons Snake Island to free passage of Ukraine's grain export
Collective Security Treaty Organisation's (CSTO) Russian soldiers attend a ceremony marking the end of the CSTO mission in Almaty. Oil-rich and sharing with Russia the world's longest continuous border, Kazakhstan has long balanced its status as Moscow's most trusted ally in ex-Soviet Central Asia against cordial and cooperative ties with the West. (Photo by Alexandr BOGDANOV / AFP)
Highlights
Russia abandons Snake Island to free passage of Ukraine's grain export

Russia on Thursday said its forces have completed their withdrawal from Ukraine’s Snake Island in the northwestern Black Sea.

Also ReadUS President: G7 to Ban Russian Gold in Response to Ukraine WarUS President: G7 to Ban Russian Gold in Response to Ukraine War

The step was taken to free the passage of the Ukraine’s grain export, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“On June 30, as a step of goodwill, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation completed their tasks on the Snake Island and withdrew from the garrison stationed there.

“Thus, it was demonstrated to the world community that the Russian Federation does not hinder the efforts of the UN to organize a humanitarian corridor for the export of agricultural products from the territory of Ukraine,” it said.

Now it is Kyiv’s turn to clear mines on the sea coast and in ports in order to ensure the possibility of the grain export, the statement added.

 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Black SeaRussiaUkraineSnake Island

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...