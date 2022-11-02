Why doesn't Syria respond to Israeli military strikes?

ALBAWABA - Syria will not stand with its hands behind its back. Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad it will not remain silent to Israeli aggression and military strikes on his country, made hundreds of times in the past years and which resulted in the shutting down of its airports several times.

He strongly condemned the latest Israeli air strikes that hit targets in the vicinity of the capital Damascus, emphasizing his country will definitely give a crushing response to such acts of aggression at some point in the future according to the Iranian Press TV network.

His latest pronouncements were made during an interview with the Omani Arabic-language newspaper 'Atheer, and which is being quoted by different networks. Mikdad was clear. He says Israel takes advantage of civilian planes over Syria and strike either below or above them.

#أثير| معالي د.فيصل المقداد وزير الخارجية والمغتربين في #سورية يفتح ملفات ساخنة عن الأزمة السورية، ويتحدث عن السياسة العمانية التي تحركها الإنسانية وتسكنها الحكمة.#مع_موسى_الفرعي @moosaFarei https://t.co/GnSat8dfuR — أثيـر | Atheer.om (@Atheer_Oman) October 26, 2022

He added in turn, Syrian defences has been particularly careful not to respond because these batteries may strike civilian crafts, pointing out Damascus has continually took its case to the United Nations. The Syrian Foreign Minister warned however Syria will sooner or later respond.

Quite a few on the social media have responded to what Mikdad was saying but some were not convinced about the continual silence and the coming crushing blows. One said:

ولماذا سوريا لم تسقط الطائرات الاسرائيلية عند دخولها المجال الجوي السوري هل خوفا من إسرائيل ام ماذا فقط النظام المجرم يعرف قصف ابناء شعبه من الشيوخ والاطفال بالبراميل والصواريخ ولكن لم يتحرأ على اطلاق صاروخ واحد على الطيران الاسرائيل اللذي اباح الاجواء السورية و تجول كيفما شاء — Aboubker Tarik (@AboubkerT) November 1, 2022

And then there was a social media response from this Syrian actor who is well-known across the Arab world:

And a tweet from this one, adding perhaps a completely different angle, saying perhaps it is Arab leaders who should respond and pointing the finger to the Arab League summit taking place in Algiers and the first in three years because of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown:

الجامعه العربيه لم تستنكر العدوان الأسرائيلي المتكرر على 🇸🇾 سوريا ولم يتطرق رئيس الجامعه اليوم للانتهاكات الأسرائيليه على سوريا وأخرها قبل يومين لماذا ياعرب هل هو خوف من اليهود أم مراعات لشعور المطبعين من العرب أم ماذا أخواني العرب أترك الأجابه لكم الكل يدلوا بدلوه #🇰🇼 — مشخص المطيري (@bo7mad1956) November 1, 2022

And then one decided to have a gone on the Arab summit itself saying it lacks rationale because he believes its Turkey and Iran that are the biggest threat to the Arab world rather than Israel.

القمة العربية تفتقد عقلانية و برجماتية الخطاب...قمة عاجزة عن مواجهة التهديدات التركية و الإيرانية التى باتت أكبر و اخطر من التهديدات الإسرائيلية التاريخية..قمة ترفع شعار لم الشمل من دولة تقاطع و تعادي جارتها و تفشل في إستعادة سوريا أو فرض الإنتخابات الفلسطينية — ⁦⁦⁦🇪🇬⁦Tarek Alatrozy⁦⁦⁦ 🇪🇬⁦⁦⁦⁦🇪🇬⁦⁦⁦⁦🇪🇬⁦⁦⁦⁦ (@alatrozy) November 1, 2022

This is the way things develop in the Middle East. Judging from the past decade Israel will continue to hit Syrian targets unless there is a greater response from the other side.