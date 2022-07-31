Why? Fleet of Israeli F-35s Ground to a Halt For Inspection

ALBAWABA - Its trending. The Israeli Air Force it would stop using the whole of its F-35 warplanes temporarily. News is trending.

This move is being made in the light of US concerns about the defects in pilot ejection systems according to Anadolu news.

The announcement was made on Saturday, coming after Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, chief of the Israeli Air Force, held a situation assessment meeting following the "information received from the US regarding an inspection for a defect in the ejection mechanism in the pilot's seat in the F-35 aircraft."

The story is being picked up by different newspapers and websites as the F-35s will undergo inspections that will last a few days, and any operational tasks will be carried out after approval from the air force chief, the Israeli Air Force said on Twitter.

The army added that the inspection process "will be carried out by technical teams, and is expected to be completed in the coming days," as reported by the Turkish news agency.