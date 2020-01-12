Why Has Lebanon Lost The Right to Vote at the UN General Assembly?

Lebanon has lost the right to vote at the United Nations General Assembly after failing to pay its membership contributions for the last two years.

The United Nations said on Friday that seven countries are so far behind in paying their dues that they are losing their voting privileges in the 193-member General Assembly.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that the Central African Republic, Gambia, Lebanon, Lesotho, Tonga, Venezuela and Yemen are all losing their right to vote in the 74th session of the General Assembly.

Lebanon's foreign ministry expressed "regret" at the decision.

"Regardless of whom is the responsible side, Lebanon is affected in its interests, state prestige and reputation," the ministry said, according to LBC.

Lebanon is grappling with its worst economic and financial crisis in decades and has seen increased electricity cuts.

Protesters took to the streets in October over proposed new taxes but are now calling for an end to the rule of the political elite that has run the country since the 1975-90 civil war ended.

