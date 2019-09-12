Why is Johnson Proclaiming Himself as The Only Savior?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Trumpian plan: create Brexit chaos, denigrate the progressive majority, and finally proclaim self as the only savior to bring society back into the light.

Decent people beware of becoming too frightened to defend values against the emerging radical-right groups, who themselves have become emboldened by Boris Johnson’s pernicious plan on Brexit.

How it unfolded is like a page taken from US President Donald Trump’s playbook. Mr. Johnson’s power grab became ever more apparent after he threatened to sack Tory MPs who disagreed with his Brexit approach. It reached its current state with the prorogation of Parliament against its will for an unprecedented five weeks.

When Downing Street meets opposition, it ups the ante: the government may go so far as to cite the Emergency Powers Act and suspend the rule of law.





What has followed in the wake is an atmosphere of weariness inflicted upon the mass of the people, as radical far-right groups, like the English Defence League, increase their harassment of people on the streets, threaten journalists and attack the police.

The working class and the liberal establishment are now scrambling to make heads or tails of the Brexit fiasco and the constitutional crisis of the prorogation of Parliament that has followed in its wake.

During the 2016 Brexit referendum, people thought that Brexit was a rebellion for democracy against the elite; but the actual elite – the Queen’s selected Prime Minister, Boris Johnson – is the agent of the created chaos and his disruptive definition of democracy.

US President Donald Trump’s brand is crisis, and that brand's currency is chaos. Mindful of the political moment, Mr. Johnson is riding the Brexit fiasco while proclaiming that only he can save the situation.

This article has been adapted from its original source.