Why is Jordan’s Peace Treaty With Israel in Jeopardy?

Jordan’s peace treaty with Israel has been jeopardised and the Lower House will not hesitate to pressure the government to reconsider the agreement, House Speaker Atef Tarawneh said on Sunday.

In remarks during a meeting with German parliamentarians Alexander Graf Lambsdorff of the Free Democratic Party of Germany at the Bundestag and Olaf in der Beek, Tarawneh said that attempts to impose a new status quo on the Palestinian territories will never be accepted, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He added that the region will never enjoy peace and security as long as the occupation continues to violate international legitimacy resolutions.

The speaker stressed that occupation authorities’ violations to international legitimacy resolutions are only a proof of the “state of terrorism” prevailing in Israel.

In this regard, the lawmaker referred to the Israeli prime minister’s decision to impose Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank’s Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea region and annex illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, expressing Jordan’s strong denunciation of such remarks.





Also during the meeting, Tarawneh expressed the Kingdom’s appreciation for the German support to Jordan in providing services to refugees, stressing that countries hosting refugees still need the international community to honour its moral and humanitarian pledges.

For their part, the German parliamentarians “highly” appreciated the Jordanian role and efforts in realising regional security and stability and hosting refugees, as well as offering an “advanced” reform model despite the conflicts in the region.

This article has been adapted from its original source.