Why is The Mossad Interrogating a Palestinian in Spain?

Público, a popular Spanish online newspaper, reported on Friday on the case of Palestinian journalist, Muath Hamed, who was interrogated by the Israeli Mossad on Spanish soil.

Hamed is a refugee in Spain, who currently lives in the city of Lemoa with his wife and two children.

Muath Hamed was interrogated by the Mossad in #Spain over an investigative work about Mossad's efforts against #Palestinian communities in #Europe.https://t.co/XtRX1G1jbY — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 10, 2021

While the Israeli Intelligence agency Mossad is known to operate in many parts of the world, especially Europe, coordinating its operations with European authorities is rarely reported.

On December 9, Hamed received a first telephone call by a man named Nicolás, an officer on duty at the (Spanish) Information Services of the Civil Guard, Público reported.

Palestinian journalist @MuathHamed was interrogated at the headquarters of the Spanish intelligence service in #Madrid by a #Mossad agent who pretended to be a Belgian agent!

Spanish newspaper @Publico published a detailed report today. https://t.co/RjnDpcdb6T https://t.co/09grZujmRj — adri nieuwhof (@steketeh) April 10, 2021

“Nicolás wanted to discuss Hamed’s work as a journalist, his past, and his current life in Spain. This is a standard procedure for refugees and migrants”, the newspaper added.

Thus far, Hamed was not worried that any of this is out of the ordinary.

When Hamed reached the place of the meeting in the town of Bilbao he met another officer, named Javier. “Hamed answered all the questions, explaining the reasons why he applied for asylum in Spain and describing his journey from Palestine to Europe through Turkey,” according to the paper.

“In early February, the young Palestinian journalist was summoned again by Nicolás, … this time in the (Spanish capital), Madrid.”

When he went to one of the offices of the Civil Guard, “he was not even identified or registered.”

"الحرس المدني" الإسباني ترك معاذ تحت تصرف أحد عملاء "الموساد" الذي أخضعه للتحقيق وهدده.

اقرأ تفاصيل التحقيق السري الذي خضع له الصحافي الفلسطيني @MuathHamed، مراسل @AlarabyTV في #إسبانيا 👇https://t.co/vQCLzvwdso — Ultra Sawt ألترا صوت (@UltraSawt) April 11, 2021

“Aside from Javier, this time there was another man in the room, allegedly named Omar, “who was introduced to him as a Palestinian. (Hamed, however,) immediately noticed his strong Israeli accent … and he decided to answer his questions in Hebrew.”

صحيفة "بوبليكو" الإسبانية تنشر تقريراً مطولاً حول إخضاع الصحافي @MuathHamed لاستجواب الموساد الإسرائيلي في مدريد داخل أحد المقار التابعة لجهاز الاستعلامات الأمنية الإسبانية. https://t.co/f8fLBn0BaH — شجاعية (@shejae3a) April 10, 2021

After Omar acknowledged he was an Israeli, Javier “left the room, leaving Muath in the hands of the supposed Mossad agent,… who threatened the Palestinian journalist and his family, saying that they will never be allowed to go back to Palestine due to one of his journalistic investigations” related to the Israeli intelligence agency.

Público sought comments and clarifications from the Israeli Embassy and the Civil Guard and Spain’s Interior Ministry. However, it received no answer, the Spanish newspaper reported.

This article has been adapted from its original source.