Why is Tunisia's PM Renouncing French Nationality?

Tunisia's prime minister has renounced French nationality to allow him to run in next month's presidential elections, the state-run TAP news agency reported on Tuesday.

Youssef Chahed, a key contender in the polls, announced that he had given up his second nationality in line with constitutional regulations for presidential candidates.

"Like hundreds of thousands of Tunisians who lived and worked abroad, I had a second nationality and gave it up before I ran for president," Chahed said.

"I invite all candidates in this position to do the same," he added.

Tunisia's constitution, adopted in 2014, stipulates that presidential hopefuls must abandon a second nationality if elected to the post.

Hundreds of thousands of Tunisians have gained nationality from old colonial ruler, France.





Chahed is one of 26 candidates approved to run the country's early presidential election on 15 September.

He is one of the frontrunners in the race along with Defense Minister Abdelkrim Zbidi, who resigned to run.

The Islamist-inspired Ennahdha Party's candidate Abdelfattah Mourou and media magnate Nabil Karoui were also approved.

The poll was brought forward from November following the July death of president Beji Caid Essebsi, elected in the wake of the 2011 revolt that overthrew former dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

