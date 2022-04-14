Will Covid-19 Cases Spike Six Months After The Last Vaccine Shot?

  1. Home
Published April 14th, 2022 - 07:20 GMT
COVID-19 cases risk increases 6 months after last dose
An Egyptian worker wearing a protective mask stands next to the information desk on March 10, 2020 in the arrivals hall of Upper Egypt's Luxor airport in the ancient city where 45 suspected COVID-19 coronavirus disease cases were detected and evacuated two days earlier. AFP / Khaled DESOUKI

The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and the Acting Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, warned that the risk of COVID-19 infection increases six to eight months from the last dose taken.

Abdel-Ghaffar appealed to citizens to receive booster doses of coronavirus vaccines, to preserve their health and protect them from the virus.

This came during the minister’s weekly meeting held via video-conference on Monday at the headquarters of the Ministry of Health and Population, to follow up the progress of work in some health issues, in the presence of leaders and assistants from the ministry.

He stressed the possibility of all age groups, starting from the age of 18 years and above, receiving booster doses of coronavirus vaccines according to their health status.

Abdel-Ghaffar noted the importance of citizens receiving full doses of the vaccines, so that they can lead their lives safely.

He ordered the development of a unified future plan for health care services across the country, according to the demographic characteristics of each governorate, to continue upgrading the system and preserve the successes achieved by the state in the health sector.

The minister was briefed on reports regarding the coronavirus’s epidemiological situation across the country, which indicated continued low rates of infections and hospitalizations.

And he ordered intensifying surveillance operations for coronavirus mutants globally, and to take all necessary proactive measures to protect citizens.

