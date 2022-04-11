Will The Election of Shahbaz Sharif as PM Bring Stability to Pakistan?

ALBAWABA - Its trending on the social media in Pakistan. Shahbaz Sharif is now elected as the country's new prime minister following the departure of Imran Khan after a no-confidence vote in him by 342-member Lower House of Pakistan's Parliament.

Sharif, who comes from a long family of politicians, with his brother Nawaz Sharif long served as the country's premier, himself takes over as prime minister of the country and will be sworn in, Monday night at President House by President Arif Alvi in the capital Islamabad according to Anadolu.

Sharif now becomes the 23rd premier of Pakistan. The news is trending on the social media and reports suggested he played a pivotal role in the ouster of Imran Khan from office.

His election should bring back political stability to Pakistan after the no-confidence vote in the ousted premier Khan. But this is only the beginning. The Turkish news agency is reporting that Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Party of 120 lawmakers are promising to resign and taking to the street.

Congratulations to the newly elected 23rd PM of Pakistan @CMShehbaz. Although there are catastrophic economic situations & foreign policy crises; surely you’ll nail it. Best wishes sir♥️

#وزیرِاعظم_شہبازشریف pic.twitter.com/QQHmHEQ7Z0 — Ashar Awan (@Ashar_Awan17) April 11, 2022

Khan added he would not accept the "imported government," calling on his supporters to protest against the new regime and tens of thousands of his supporters took to the streets on Sunday night across the country to protest his ouster, terming it a "foreign conspiracy."