Will Hamas and Fatah Agree on a Joint Political Program?

Hamas and Fatah movements have been seeking to agree on a joint political agenda, said Hamas politburo member Hussam Badran on Tuesday.

In statements published by the Hamas website, Badran stressed that both movements, along with all Palestinian factions, can agree on a joint political program, saying the Palestine Liberation Organization is still capable of receiving new parties.

A joint mass rally, in which Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and head of Hamas political bureau Ismail Haniyeh will deliver their speeches, will establish for a new stage of reconciliation.

National unity and the legitimacy of the Palestinian resistance are sources of Palestinian power, Badran stressed.



His comments come in light of progress in talks between Fatah and Hamas after the two announced setting aside their differences and launching a new phase in the face of Israel’s plan to annex large parts of the West Bank.

Officials from both movements have recently announced that their talks aim at ending the division and restoring national unity.

In the past years, they succeeded in reaching consensus on several controversial issues but could never settle on a joint political agenda.

This issue, along with Hamas joining the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), remained two obstacles in the way of concluding a comprehensive agreement.

Fatah Secretary General Jibril Rajoub announced on Monday that Fatah and Hamas will soon hold a joint rally in the Gaza Strip against the Israeli annexation plan.

“The rally will be a historic point in consolidating the united Palestinian position in the face of annexation,” Rajoub said, referring to Israel’s declared plan to annex parts of the West Bank in accordance with US President Donald Trump’s controversial peace plan dubbed the Deal of the Century.

“We must raise the voices of the united Palestinian people, who adhere to the establishment of an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders and the return of refugees in accordance with international law, under the PLO leadership,” Rajoub stressed.

This article has been adapted from its original source.