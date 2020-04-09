Will Iraq’s 3rd PM-Designate Mustafa Kazemi be Able to Form a Government?

Iraqi President Barham Salih named head of National Intelligence Service Mustafa Kazemi as the country's third prime minister-designate this year, moments after predecessor Adnan Zurfi withdrew his candidacy.

The nomination ceremony was attended by the country's top political figures, indicating widespread support for Kazemi that both previous PM-designates had not enjoyed.

Kazemi, 53, now has 30 days to form a new cabinet and present it to the parliament for approval.

His nomination came after the Iraqi Forces Coalition, the largest Sunni parliamentary bloc, threw its support behind Kazemi.

The Coalition issued a statement Wednesday indicating it supports a candidate backed by the political components responsible for his nomination.

"The person in charge of forming the Iraqi government must have the support of the political factions who are responsible for the nomination," the Coalition said.

It pointed out that its members are proud for always aiming to establish peace, dialogue, and understanding among Iraqis.

The statement reiterated its support for a stable Iraq and moving towards forming the government within constitutional contexts.

It stressed its commitment to the unity of the political parties to overcome the difficult stage and the great risks that the country faces in health, security, the economy, and politics.

President of Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani also welcomed Kazemi’s nomination.

In a statement, Barzani said the country is facing great challenges that require all political parties to overcome their differences and accelerate the formation of a federal government.

“The presidency affirms its belief in the political stability of Iraq, which requires the formation of a new government and the support of all national parties.”

CEO of AKKAD Center for Strategic Affairs and Future Studies Hussein Allawi believes Kazemi will be able to distance Iraq from the US-Iranian dispute.

Allawi told Asharq Al-Awsat that during his tenure as head of the intelligence service, Kazemi has worked for Iraq’s best interest.

Kazemi will succeed as prime minister, he said.

